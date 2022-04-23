Preferred Carpet logo

Water, sewer, fire and smoke restoration. Certified carpet and upholstery cleaning.

We do:

  • Mold remediation
  • Consulting
  • Disaster relief
  • Biohazard clean-up
  • Have owners on every job
  • Estate & real estate clean-up
  • Work closely with insurance companies
  • Re-construction, new construction & custom building

Call 208-476-7823

IICRC#59350 #RCE-13736

Your support is needed now more than ever
Help support your local news

Local news sources need your help. Stay in the know on Coronavirus, local updates, and more.

Load comments