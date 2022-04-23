Presnell Gage, PLLC is an accounting and consulting firm providing a full range of services across a spectrum of industries and interests. Our goal is to continue to provide quality services - to continue to deserve the reputation we have for excellence.
- Tax Management Services
- Accounting Services
- Assurance & Advisory
- Audits, Reviews, & Compilation
- Estate & Trust Planning & Tax Preparation
- Financial & Retirement Planning
- Litigation Support and Forensic Accounting
- IRS Representation
- Bookkeeping/Write-Up
- Entity Selection & Restructuring
- Accounting Software Selection
- Implementation & Support
- Computer Consulting
- Payroll Services
- Employee Benefits, Pension, &
- Profit Sharing Plans
- Cash Flow & Budgeting Analysis
- Financial Projections & Forecasts
- Business Valuation
- Mergers, Acquisitions & Sales
- Debt & Finance Advising
- International Taxation
Orofino, ID:
216 Johnson Ave.
208-476-3012
208-476-4564 fax
Grangeville, ID:
109 S. Mill St.
208-983-1254
208-983-1406 fax
Online: www.presnellgage.com
