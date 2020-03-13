The firm provides a full range of service across a spectrum of industries and interests. The firm's goal is to continue to provide quality services - to continue to deserve the reputation they have for excellence.
Services provided:
- Tax management services
- Accounting services
- Assurance and advisory
- Audits, reviews, compilations
- Estate & trust planning
- Tax preparation
- IRS representation
- Litigation support and forensic accounting
- Bookkeeping/Write-up
- Entity selection and restructuring
- Accounting software selection implementation and support
- Computer consulting
- Payroll services
- Employee benefits, pension, profit sharing plans
- Cash flow and budgeting analysis
- Financial projections and forecasts
- Business valuation
- Mergers, acquisitions, and sales
- Debt and finance advising
- International taxation
Grangeville Address: 109 S. Mill St., Grangeville, ID
Call: 208-983-1254
Fax: 208-983-1406
Orofino Address: 216 Johnson Ave., Orofino, ID
Call: 208-476-3012
Fax: 208-476-4564
Find us at: www.presnellgage.com
