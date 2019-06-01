Presnell Gage, PLCC, is an accounting and consulting firm providing a full range of services across a spectrum of industries and interests. Our goal is to continue to provide quality services and to continue to deserve the reputation we have for excellence.
Presnell Gage offers:
- Tax management services
- Accounting Services
- Assurance and advisory
- Audits, reviews & compilation
- Estate and trust planning and tax preparation
- Financial and retirement planning
- Litigation support and forensic accounting
- IRS representation
- Bookkeeping/write-up
- Entity selection and restructuring
- Accounting software selection, implementation and support
- Computer consulting
- Payroll services
- Employee benefits, pension and profit sharing plans
- Cash flow and budgeting analysis
- Financial projections and forecasts
- Business valuation
- Mergers, acquisitions and sales
- Debt and finance advising
- International taxation
