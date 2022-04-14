Prime Auto Detailing 2022 photo

Prime Auto Detailing, Naomi Connolley.

 Contributed photo

Offering:

  • Full detailing
  • Exterior
  • Interior
  • Headlight renewal
  • UV vinyl protection
  • Wash and wax
  • Shampooing
  • Trim renewal

Call for an appointment: 208-507-2843

448 Mt. Idaho Grade Rd., Grangeville ID 83530

Your support is needed now more than ever
Help support your local news

Local news sources need your help. Stay in the know on Coronavirus, local updates, and more.

Load comments