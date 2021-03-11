Quality staff members photo

Quality Heating, Air Conditioning, & Electric staff.

QUALITY can fill all your needs for heating and cooling your home, office, or shop. We install and service forced air, hydronic, radiant and geothermal, with all types of fuel sources (gas, oil, electric, heat pump). We service and repair all brands of heating, cooling and appliances and offer 24-hour emergency service and reduced rate service contracts. Stop by at Highway 95 N or give us a call.

Owned by Bruce W. Graham and Robert R. Stinson.

Honest, reliable, affordable.

Grangeville 208-983-2495

Kamiah 208-935-7727

106 Hwy. 95 North, Grangeville, ID

