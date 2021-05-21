Real Hope Radio pic

Back: Dean Huibregtse, Danny Lebbetter, Robin Huibregtse. Front: Nan Jensen, Steve Perrine. Not pictured: Joyce Olmstead.

90.9 FM Prairie 103.5 FM Palouse

Streaming at realhoperadio.com.

  • Contemporary Christian Music and Solid Bible Teaching.
  • Live Call-In Program Mon-Fri at 3 p.m.
  • Live Sunday Morning Service at 10:15 a.m.

Real Hope Radio is an outreach of Calvary Chapel of Grangeville, 517 W. North St. (PO Box 507) Grangeville, ID 83530

208 983-LIFE (5433)

