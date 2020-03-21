Red's Cafe

Jacob Collier (manager) and Terry Eller (owner). Not pictured: Richard Eller (owner).

Serving Breakfast, Lunch, and Dinner.

Awesome pizza and calzones!

Open: Fridays, Saturdays, Sundays

Red's Café is in White Bird, ID, and has been owned by Terry and Richard Eller since Nov. 1, 2017.

105 River St., White Bird, ID

Call: 208-839-9977

