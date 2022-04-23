Red's Cafe

Jacob Collier (manager), Terry Eller (owner). Not pictured: Richard Eller (owner).

Serving breakfast, lunch and dinner on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays.

Awesome pizza and calzones.

105 River St., White Bird, ID

Call 208-839-9977

Red's Café has been owned by Terry and Richard Eller since Nov. 1, 2017.

