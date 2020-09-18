Retro Radio is on 88.3 FM.
Locally owned and operated.
Retro Radio reaches the Camas Prairie and River Communities. Retro plays Soft Rock, Oldies and some of today's latest hits. Businesses and organizations now have a low-cost way to reach our growing audience.
517 W. North Street, PO Box 507, Grangeville, ID 83530
Call: 208-983-1515
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.