Rocky Mountain HVAC 2022 image
Contributed image

Previously know as B&R Sales and Service. At Rocky Mountain HVAC we strive to satisfy our customers and their needs. We specialize in residential and light commercial heating and air conditioning, from your gas fired furnace and heat pump system to oil stoves, ductless heating and boiler systems.

We service and install:

  • Toyo Stoves
  • Heat Pumps
  • Gas Furnace
  • Electric Air Handlers
  • Mini Splits
  • Gas Fireplaces and Inserts
  • Venting
  • Oil Fired Furnaces and Boilers
  • Tanked and Tankless Water Heaters
  • Gas Piping
  • Thermostats
  • Air Filtration
  • New Construction Ducting
  • Retrofit Systems

Call 208-962-7381

PO Box 386, Cottonwood, ID 83522

rockymountainheatandair.com

