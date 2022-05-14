Sanitary Plumbing Systems image

Sanitary Plumbing Systems.

 Contributed photos

"Keeping our community healthy and clean"

Providing services:

  • Residential
  • Commercial
  • Service calls
  • Septic systems
  • Gas/air piping

Larry Bowden - licensed and insured

Call 208-451-6134

larrybowden@icloud.com

Dr. Lewis Thomas, medical author and former president of New York’s Sloan Kettering Cancer Research Center, wrote in the Foreign Policy Journal, Spring 1984: “There is no question that our health has improved spectacularly in the past century. One thing seems certain: It did not happen because of improvements in medicine, or medical science, or even the presence of doctors: much of the credit should go to the plumbers and sanitary engineers of the western world. The contamination of drinking water was at one time the single greatest cause of human disease and death for us. It remains so, along with starvation and malaria, for the third world. Typhoid fever, cholera and dysentery were the chief threats to survival in the early part of the 19th century. Today, cholera is unheard of in this country. It would surely reappear if not for sanitary plumbing practices."

