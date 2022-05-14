Sanitary Plumbing Systems.

"Keeping our community healthy and clean"
Providing services:
- Residential
- Commercial
- Service calls
- Septic systems
- Gas/air piping
Larry Bowden - licensed and insured
Call 208-451-6134
Dr. Lewis Thomas, medical author and former president of New York’s Sloan Kettering Cancer Research Center, wrote in the Foreign Policy Journal, Spring 1984: “There is no question that our health has improved spectacularly in the past century. One thing seems certain: It did not happen because of improvements in medicine, or medical science, or even the presence of doctors: much of the credit should go to the plumbers and sanitary engineers of the western world. The contamination of drinking water was at one time the single greatest cause of human disease and death for us. It remains so, along with starvation and malaria, for the third world. Typhoid fever, cholera and dysentery were the chief threats to survival in the early part of the 19th century. Today, cholera is unheard of in this country. It would surely reappear if not for sanitary plumbing practices."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.