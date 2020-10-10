Seubert RV Park & Guesthouse

The Campground offers:

  • 9 Pull Through Sites 
  • Water and Power (up to 50 amp)
  • Free Wi-Fi 
  • Hot Showers available 
  • Fire pits and Picnic tables

Office:

  • Beer, Pop, Ice Cream, and more for sale 
  • Free morning coffee 

The Guesthouse has a Queen sized bed, free Wi-Fi, flat screen TV, full kitchen, DVD player, and BBQ.

Call for reservations: 509-480-1243

110 Seubert Heights Dr., Cottonwood, ID

Online: www.seubertrv.com.

