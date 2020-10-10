The Campground offers:
- 9 Pull Through Sites
- Water and Power (up to 50 amp)
- Free Wi-Fi
- Hot Showers available
- Fire pits and Picnic tables
Office:
- Beer, Pop, Ice Cream, and more for sale
- Free morning coffee
The Guesthouse has a Queen sized bed, free Wi-Fi, flat screen TV, full kitchen, DVD player, and BBQ.
Call for reservations: 509-480-1243
110 Seubert Heights Dr., Cottonwood, ID
Online: www.seubertrv.com.
Like us on Facebook.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.