Signature Salon Jul 11, 2020 12 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 4 Alyssa Adkison, Owner, Cosmetologist.Call: 208-507-0789 Calen Wolter, Hair Stylist.Call: 208-816-1348 Liz Forsmann, Cosmetologist.Call: 208-507-1198 Grace Denham, Cosmetologist.Call: 208-451-6289 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Located inside The Gym.Offering:Hair cutsColorsHighlightsUpdos PermsAcrylic nailsGel polishManicuresPedicures Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Your support is needed now more than ever Help support your local news Local news sources need your help. Stay in the know on Coronavirus, local updates, and more. Subscribe today Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Support Local Journalism Now, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by subscribing or making a contribution. Subscribe or contribute Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesU.S. Highway 95 blocked by rock fall into at least the middle of next weekGage Frizzell, 21, KooskiaUS95 remains closed at Pollock, uncertain when to reopen; advisory to not use French Creek Road as detourRockslide shuts down U.S. 95 at Pollock; closure expected for daysSignificant slide movement results in closure of US95 Pollock detourUS95 between Riggins and Pollock may temporarily reopen Sunday afternoonPollock slide remains closed today; locals-only detour being looked intoDespite pandemic concerns, Border Days crowds show up for funITD removing loose rock above closed area today to open U.S. Highway 95 to traffic tomorrowIdaho County population growth exceeded housing units increase, according to Census Images Videos CommentedRainbow Family gathering settles outside Lucile (2)Rainbow Family gathering now at 500; area closure order issued to protect resources, public safety (1)Editorial: Seattle’s debacle justifies need for Second Amendment (1)James Jeff “JD” Mager, 61, Scottsdale, Ariz (1)Forest Service, local agencies preparing to manage crowds anticipated with Rainbow Family gathering outside Riggins (1) Featured Advertisers SMHC Call first Gortsema -Body Shop 3x3 -RED Professional Realty Services - 2x2 - 13-20 Health Food Store Highland Realty Meadowlark Homes 2x2 - 07-19 Cottonwood Livestock Auction DermaFit Advanced Aesthetics 300x250 Devins Home SENIOR 3x3 Gortsema 3x10 - 28-20 Bulletin Latest News White Horse Business Center Signature Salon Joe Forsmann & Associates Early Bird Supply Real Hope Radio Dermafit Advanced Aesthetics Cornerstone Christian Learning Center U.S. Highway 95 blocked by rock fall into at least the middle of next week News and information from our community partners Upcoming Events Jul 11 Fund-raising effort for ALACCA riding mower Sat, Jul 11, 2020 Jul 11 Stites Day set for July 11 Sat, Jul 11, 2020 Jul 11 Cleanup day in Clearwater set for July 18 Sat, Jul 11, 2020 Jul 11 Prayer meeting set for July 11 Sat, Jul 11, 2020 Jul 11 Grangeville Farmers’ Market, set for Saturdays Sat, Jul 11, 2020 Jul 13 Shiloh Bible Camp sets variety of camps Mon, Jul 13, 2020 Jul 14 Veterans’ service officer sets hours in Kamiah, July 14, Grangeville, July 15 Tue, Jul 14, 2020 Jul 15 Veterans’ service officer sets hours in Kamiah, July 14, Grangeville, July 15 Wed, Jul 15, 2020 Jul 15 Al-Anon group to meet Wednesdays in Grangeville Wed, Jul 15, 2020 Jul 15 Walk with the Docs - Orofino Wed, Jul 15, 2020 Jul 17 Walk with the Docs - Ahsahka Fri, Jul 17, 2020 Jul 18 Most Elk City Wagon Road Days activities cancelled, some still available July 18 Sat, Jul 18, 2020 Jul 18 Grangeville Farmers’ Market, set for Saturdays Sat, Jul 18, 2020 Jul 18 RMEF chapter sets banquet July 18 Sat, Jul 18, 2020 Jul 19 Hammer Down organizing bass tournament to run July 19-Aug. 22 Sun, Jul 19, 2020 Jul 19 Hammer Down organizing bass tournament to run July 19-Aug. 22 Sun, Jul 19, 2020 Jul 20 Shiloh Bible Camp sets variety of camps Mon, Jul 20, 2020 Jul 21 Dare to Kayak set for July 21-23, Aug. 5-7 Tue, Jul 21, 2020 Jul 22 Clearwater Meal Center luncheon Wed, Jul 22, 2020 Jul 22 Al-Anon group to meet Wednesdays in Grangeville Wed, Jul 22, 2020 Jul 22 Walk with the Docs - Orofino Wed, Jul 22, 2020 Jul 24 Walk with the Docs - Ahsahka Fri, Jul 24, 2020 Jul 25 Grangeville Farmers’ Market, set for Saturdays Sat, Jul 25, 2020
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.