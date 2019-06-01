Signature Salon Jun 1, 2019 Updated 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter SMS Email Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Signature Salon, located inside The Gym, offers:Hair cutsColorsHighlightsUpdosPermsGel polishManicuresPedicutes Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesPankey remains next set for FBI examinationCVES teachers granted leave of absenceLocal taxpayers to pay out $1.2M breach of contract award; ICRMP insurance unlikely to coverHiggins serves as GHS commencement speakerMemorial Day commemoration for White Bird Veterans MemorialOut-Shoot the Sheriff event set June 1 - POSTPONEDLowell/Syringa News: State track is fruitful, river is risingPankey remains found, confirmed by familyNezperce News: Sierra Hand wins national art awardCVHS electronic reader board up and running Images Videos CommentedJohnson recognized as 2019 Substance Abuse Prevention Advocate (2) Latest News Idaho County Free Press Syringa Hospital and Clinics Clearwater Valley Hospitals and Clinics St. Mary's Hospital and Clinics St. Mary's Hospital/Clearwater Valley Hospital and Clinics Physical Therapy Services Jonathan Rich Tree Care Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forests St. John Hardware & Implement News and information from our community partners Upcoming Events Jun 1 Bluegrass jam set for Kamiah May 30-June 2 Sat, Jun 1, 2019 Jun 1 Walk the Prairie and beyond - for Health - June 1 Sat, Jun 1, 2019 Jun 1 Big Water Blowout Festival is June 1 in Riggins Sat, Jun 1, 2019 Jun 1 "Just for the Hill of it" bike challenge is June 1 Sat, Jun 1, 2019 Jun 1 POSTPONED: Out-Shoot the Sheriff event set for June 1 in Greencreek Sat, Jun 1, 2019 Jun 1 Friends of Wagon Road to meet June 1 Sat, Jun 1, 2019 Jun 1 June 1 spaghetti feed, auction to benefit flooding victim Sat, Jun 1, 2019 Jun 2 Bluegrass jam set for Kamiah May 30-June 2 Sun, Jun 2, 2019 Jun 2 POW Pearl Barden to speak Sunday in Kamiah Sun, Jun 2, 2019 Jun 3 GHS girls to host basketball camp June 3-5 Mon, Jun 3, 2019
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.