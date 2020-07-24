Simmons Sanitation Service has been serving the Clearwater Valley and surrounding area since 1958. Now serving rural Idaho County areas of the Camas Prairie, Elk City and Salmon River.
Municipal Solid Waste and Non-Municipal Solid Waste accepted. (Please stop and talk to attendant before the dumping of waste). There are designated bins for each type of waste. Tires, batteries and used oil accepted. Shredding also available. We provide residential and commercial sanitation collection. For the ease of the customer, we rent carts, dumpsters and rolloffs for all disposable needs.
Located 2 miles south of Kamiah at 3226 Highway 162
Transfer Station open daily (except on major holidays) 9 a.m. - 4 p.m.
Call: Main office 208-935-2617; or Transfer Station 208-935-2941.
Contact or bay your bill on: www.simmons-nadl.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.