Kooskia Pole Yard Drop-off information:

Hours: Monday and Tuesday 7 a.m.-3 p.m.; Wednesday 7 a.m.-6 p.m.; Thursday and Friday 7 a.m.-3 p.m.; Saturday (open 1st, 3rd & 5th Saturday) 9 a.m.-4 p.m.; Sunday - closed.

Idaho County Recycling:

Kooskia (new location)

Old Kooskia Pole Yard Community Drop-off Site: Monday-Friday 7 a.m.-3 p.m. (Wednesdays until 6pm); Saturday (1st, 3rd, 5th) 9 a.m.-4 p.m.; Sundays - closed.

Grangeville and Cottonwood: Saturdays 9 a.m.- 11 a.m.

Check out our website: www.simmons-nadl.com or Facebook for information.

3226 Highway 162 PO Box 1523 Kamiah, ID 83536

Call 208-935-2617

