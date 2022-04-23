Got trash?
Kooskia Pole Yard Drop-off information:
Hours: Monday and Tuesday 7 a.m.-3 p.m.; Wednesday 7 a.m.-6 p.m.; Thursday and Friday 7 a.m.-3 p.m.; Saturday (open 1st, 3rd & 5th Saturday) 9 a.m.-4 p.m.; Sunday - closed.
Idaho County Recycling:
Kooskia (new location)
Old Kooskia Pole Yard Community Drop-off Site: Monday-Friday 7 a.m.-3 p.m. (Wednesdays until 6pm); Saturday (1st, 3rd, 5th) 9 a.m.-4 p.m.; Sundays - closed.
Grangeville and Cottonwood: Saturdays 9 a.m.- 11 a.m.
Check out our website: www.simmons-nadl.com or Facebook for information.
3226 Highway 162 PO Box 1523 Kamiah, ID 83536
Call 208-935-2617
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.