Simmons Sanitation Service has been serving the Clearwater Valley and surrounding areas since 1958. Now serving rural Idaho County areas of the Camas Prairie, Elk City and Salmon River.
Located 2 miles south of Kamiah, Simmons Sanitation accepts municipal and non-municipal solid waste. Please talk to an attendant before dumping waste. There are designated bins marked for each type of waste. Tires, batteries and used oil accepted. Shredding also available.
We provide residential and commercial sanitation collection. For the ease of the customer, we rent carts, dumpsters and rolloffs for all disposal needs.
