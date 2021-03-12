222 W. Main, Grangeville, ID
Thank you all for your support this past year.
Used clothing, tools, shoes, toys, bikes, household items and miscellaneous.
Donations welcome during business hours only.
Rhonda 208-507-2693
Craig 208-507-2686
222 W. Main, Grangeville, ID
Thank you all for your support this past year.
Used clothing, tools, shoes, toys, bikes, household items and miscellaneous.
Donations welcome during business hours only.
Rhonda 208-507-2693
Craig 208-507-2686
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.