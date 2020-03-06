Solberg Agency 2020

(L-R) Don Solberg, Vonda Hall, Tom Cassill, Judy Long, Lucille Lamb, and Todd Yocum.

The staff of Solberg Agency have the knowledge and experience you can trust for all of your real estate and insurance needs. 

Call: 208-983-0450

Stop by the office: 133 West Main, Grangeville, ID, 83530 

Open: Monday - Friday 8AM-5PM, and by appointment, or check out the Web site at www.solbergagency.com.

Like us on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/solbergagencyinc.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.