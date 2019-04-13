Ray and Valerie Speer are the new owners of Speedway Laundromat, which offers state-of-the-art, high-speed, large-capacity, front-load washers and dryers. The machines are coin-operated, economical and efficient, using less water and less detergent. Laundry, bedding, rugs and sleeping bags can be effectively cleaned. The laundromat also offers drop-off service, alterations and repairs.
Speedway also has a kids' play area with toys.
