Speedway Laundromat 2021 photo

Open 7 a.m.-8 p.m. every day. Last load at 7 p.m.

  • High-Speed/Large Capacity/Front Loaders
  • Economic & Efficient
  • Coin or Pay-By-App Operation
  • Wash & Dry Laundry/Bedding/Rugs/Sleeping Bags
  • Dog Wash - by appointment
  • Kid’s Play Area
  • Drop-Off Service
  • Alterations& Repairs

318 S. C Street, Grangeville, ID 83530

208-413-3708

Ray and Valeri Speer-Owners

