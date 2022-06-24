Speedway Laundromat
Contributed photos

Offering:

  • High-Speed/Large Capacity/Front Loaders
  • Economic & Efficient
  • Coin or Pay-By-App Operation
  • Wash & Dry Laundry/Bedding/Rugs/Sleeping Bags
  • Dog Wash-by appointment
  • Kid’s Play Area
  • Drop-Off Service
  • Alterations & Repairs

318 S. C Street, Grangeville, ID 83530

Hours: 7 a.m.-8 p.m. every day - last load at 7 p.m.

208-413-3708

Ray and Valeri Speer (owners)

Your support is needed now more than ever
Help support your local news

Local news sources need your help. Stay in the know on Coronavirus, local updates, and more.

Load comments