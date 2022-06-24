To Teach the Mind, To Educate the Heart, To Form the Character
- Pre-K - 12 Classical Education
- Teachers who live and teach the faith
- Faith formation throughout all subjects
- Individual attention in a structured environment
- Boarders welcome
- 4-day school week
- Fully accredited by AdvancED & WCEA
- NAPCIS member school
Call today to schedule a campus visit and see our campus expansion!
208-962-5650
122 Substation Road, P.O. Box 427, Cottonwood, ID 83522
St. John Bosco Academy is a private Catholic School recognized and approved by and within the Diocese of Boise.
