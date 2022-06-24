St. John Bosco Academy 2022 image
Contributed photos

To Teach the Mind, To Educate the Heart, To Form the Character

  • Pre-K - 12 Classical Education
  • Teachers who live and teach the faith
  • Faith formation throughout all subjects
  • Individual attention in a structured environment
  • Boarders welcome
  • 4-day school week
  • Fully accredited by AdvancED & WCEA
  • NAPCIS member school

Call today to schedule a campus visit and see our campus expansion!

208-962-5650

122 Substation Road, P.O. Box 427, Cottonwood, ID 83522

johnbosco.org

St. John Bosco Academy is a private Catholic School recognized and approved by and within the Diocese of Boise.

Your support is needed now more than ever
Help support your local news

Local news sources need your help. Stay in the know on Coronavirus, local updates, and more.

Load comments