Quality service since 1928. For all your AG needs.
Parts and services for:
- Case IiI Agriculture
- New Holland Agriculture
- Schulte
- MacDon
- Great Plains
- flexi coil
- WIL-RICH
We also carry a full line of automotive parts and accessories.
405 Pine St., Nezperce
Call: 208-937-2422 or 800-976-2136
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.