Staff includes Physical and Occupational Therapists, trained PT Assistants, and Aides.

  • Kamiah 208-935-0367
  • Orofino 208-476-9284
  • Cottonwood 208-962-2326
  • Grangeville 208-983-2241
Your support is needed now more than ever
Help support your local news

Local news sources need your help. Stay in the know on Coronavirus, local updates, and more.

Load comments