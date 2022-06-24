St. Mary’s Health and Clearwater Valley Health Physical & Occupational Therapy Teams 2022 photo
Contributed photos

Staff includes physical and occupational therapists, trained PT assistants and aides.

Cottonwood 208-962-2326

Grangeville 208-983-2241

Kamiah 208-935-0367

Orofino 208-476-9284

