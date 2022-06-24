St. Mary's Health 2022 photo
Contributed photos

Hospital 962-3251

Cottonwood Clinic 962-3267

Kamiah Clinic 935-2585

Nezperce Clinic 937-2496

Craigmont Clinic 924-5504

Grangeville Clinic 983-6027

Kamiah Physical Therapy 935-0367

Grangeville Physical Therapy 983-2241

Cottonwood Physical Therapy 962-2326

Check out our website for more information: www.smh-cvh.org

Your support is needed now more than ever
Help support your local news

Local news sources need your help. Stay in the know on Coronavirus, local updates, and more.

Load comments