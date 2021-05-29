Offering family medical care, surgical services and OB care among many other services.
- Hospital 962-3251
- Cottonwood Medical Clinic 962-3267
- Kamiah Medical Clinic 935-2585
- Nezperce Medical Clinic 937-2496
- Craigmont Medical Clinic 924-5504
- Grangeville Medical Clinic 983-6027
- Kamiah Physical Therapy 935-0367
- Grangeville Physical Therapy 983-2241
- Cottonwood Physical Therapy 962-2326
Check out our website for more information: www.smh-cvhc.org.
