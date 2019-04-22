5 Star Forestry is one of the premier, full-service forestry companies in the Pacific Northwest. 5 Star is a federally recognized service-connected disabled veteran owned business. Our experienced employees guarantee clean, prompt and courteous service. 5 Star Forestry is a certified, professional forestry company that has been serving the Idaho, Washington, Oregon, Montana, Mississippi and Louisiana area for more than 13 years.
Between 2005 and 2010, 5 Star assisted in the pine plantation restorations in Mississippi and Louisiana destroyed by hurricane Katrina. At our peak, we planted 10,000,000 seedlings in a 90-day period.
Our services include tree planting, tree thinning, landscaping, habitat and riparian restoration, and fore protection by creating a defensible space between the forest and your home. We service both residential and commercial properties. 5 Star Forestry is licensed, insured and bonded. We offer a wealth of experience and expertise at an affordable price. Call or email today for a free estimate.
