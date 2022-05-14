State Farm Insurance, located at 612 W. North St. is a multiline agency dedicated to serving the surrounding North-Central Idaho area. Allen Willis, agent/owner, along with Jessaca Willis and Marty Willis, all fully licensed staff, have been serving the area since 1983. They offer all lines of insurance including auto, bank, fire, home, life and Medicare supplement insurance. For all your personal insurance and financial needs, stop by and visit them Monday through Friday 9am to 5pm and by appointment after hours. The phone number is 208-983-2215; toll-free 1-877-661-0041.
