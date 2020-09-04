State Farm

Allen Willis, Jessaca Willis, Marty Willis.

State Farm Insurance is a multiline agency dedicated to serving the surrounding North-Central Idaho area. Allen Willis, agent/owner, along with Jessica Willis and Marty Willis, all fully licensed staff, have been serving the area since 1983. They offer all lines of insurance including auto, bank, fire, home, life and Medicare supplement insurance. For all your personal insurance and financial needs, stop by and visit them.

612 W. North St. 

Monday-Friday: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.; and by appointment after hours.

Call: 208-983-2215, or toll-free 1-877-661-0041

Your support is needed now more than ever
Help support your local news

Local news sources need your help. Stay in the know on Coronavirus, local updates, and more.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.