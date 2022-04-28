We are locally owned and operated out of Lewiston, Idaho. Steve Carlton Containers is locally owned and operated in Lewiston, Idaho since 1986. We sell and rent ocean shipping containers.
- We offer used and one trip ocean containers for purchase.
- We offer container modifications and sell modification materials.
- We have a full-service paint and fabrication shop.
- The benefit of buying locally is that you choose your container for purchase.
Call 208-743-3257
Fax 208-798-7377
1103 Bryden Ave., Lewiston, ID
www.stevecarltonconstruction.com or office@stevecarltonconstruction.com
We also rent affordable secure storage at your site. Avoid the hassle and inconvenience of offsite storage, we can deliver storage right to you. Our shipping containers are windtight, watertight, rodent proof and dust proof.
