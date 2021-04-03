Stuivenga Vessey Drilling and Pumps Apr 3, 2021 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email L-R: Caleb Forsmann, Eric Forsmann, Cody Black, Rebecca Warden and Josh Forsmann. Not pictured: Kenneth Hilbert and Criekor Paris. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Offering: Water wellsPump installation and serviceGeothermal drillingFree estimates 515 East Main Street Grangeville, ID 83530Call the office: 208-983-2356 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Your support is needed now more than ever Help support your local news Local news sources need your help. Stay in the know on Coronavirus, local updates, and more. Subscribe today Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Support Local Journalism Now, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by subscribing or making a contribution. Subscribe or contribute Most Popular Articles ArticlesMeadowlark Home to close due to lack of employeesKootenai County woman sentenced for unlawful practice of midwiferyMystery deliveries of stamps, face mask could be part of ‘brushing scam’; caution: scammers may have taken over your online accountsEaster egg hunts set for areaSeibert bringing ‘integrity and work ethic” to the real estate equationTrue Log HomesThe TrailsCommission picks slide repair finalists; approves $20,125 for TasersPhil Talley, 81Cottonwood News: Coyotes One Stop, Coyotes Coffee grand opening set for April 1 Featured Advertisers Devins Home Grangeville Health Rehab 11996 All Around Realty Meadowlark Homes 11997 Gortsema Motors 10835 Clear Connect 11995 Solberg Agency 10261 Camas Prairie Insurance 12026 Quality Heating 12025 St Marys Hospital Bulletin Latest News Print Shop & Office Supplies Wemhoff Architecture Camas Prairie Eye Clinic Croach Cameron Dannar Landscaping Farm Bureau Insurance The Timber Ridge Venue Solberg Agency, Inc. News and information from our community partners Upcoming Events Apr 3 ECWR to meet April 3 Sat, Apr 3, 2021 Apr 3 BPC fire department annual meeting set for April 3 Sat, Apr 3, 2021 Apr 3 BPC fire department annual meeting set for April 3 Sat, Apr 3, 2021 Apr 4 Nazarene church sets Good Friday, Easter events Sun, Apr 4, 2021 Apr 5 Hunters ed course scheduled, April 5-17 Mon, Apr 5, 2021 Apr 7 Al-Anon group to meet Wednesdays in Grangeville Wed, Apr 7, 2021 Apr 7 Walk with the Docs - Orofino Wed, Apr 7, 2021 Apr 9 Grangeville youth ball registration runs through April 9 Fri, Apr 9, 2021 Apr 9 Walk with the Docs - Ahsahka Fri, Apr 9, 2021 Apr 13 Blood drive set for April 13 Tue, Apr 13, 2021 Apr 14 Al-Anon group to meet Wednesdays in Grangeville Wed, Apr 14, 2021 Apr 14 Clearwater Meal Center luncheon Wed, Apr 14, 2021 Apr 14 Walk with the Docs - Orofino Wed, Apr 14, 2021 Apr 16 Walk with the Docs - Ahsahka Fri, Apr 16, 2021
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.