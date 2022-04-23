Stuivenga Vessey Drilling and Pumps 2022 photo

L-R: Caleb Forsmann, Eric Forsmann, Cody Black, Rebecca Warden and Josh Forsmann. Not pictured: Kenneth Hilbert, Criekor Paris and Braden Nopens.

 Contributed photo

Offering:

  • Water wells
  • Pump installation and service
  • Geothermal drilling
  • Free estimates

515 East Main Street, Grangeville ID 83530

Call 208-983-2356

Your support is needed now more than ever
Help support your local news

Local news sources need your help. Stay in the know on Coronavirus, local updates, and more.

Load comments