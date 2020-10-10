Purchasing or refinancing?
Call today to learn more about our zero down programs* and down payment assistance.
Shandra Madden - Loan Officer
NMLS ID# 1699696
Call: 208-507-1264
Shandra.madden@summitfunding.net
*This communication is for information purposes only; this is not a commitment to lend. All loans are subject to buyer and property qualification. All rates, fees and programs are subject to change or cancellation at any time and without notice. Contact Summit Funding, Inc. to learn more about mortgage products and your eligibility. Zero Down Programs include USDA. 851 N. Hickory Ave. Suite 100, Meridian, ID 83642.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.