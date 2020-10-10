Summit Funding

Purchasing or refinancing? 

Call today to learn more about our zero down programs* and down payment assistance. 

Shandra Madden - Loan Officer

NMLS ID# 1699696

Call: 208-507-1264

Shandra.madden@summitfunding.net 

www.summitfunding.net/smadden

www.nmlsconsumeraccess.org

*This communication is for information purposes only; this is not a commitment to lend. All loans are subject to buyer and property qualification. All rates, fees and programs are subject to change or cancellation at any time and without notice. Contact Summit Funding, Inc. to learn more about mortgage products and your eligibility. Zero Down Programs include USDA. 851 N. Hickory Ave. Suite 100, Meridian, ID 83642.

Your support is needed now more than ever
Help support your local news

Local news sources need your help. Stay in the know on Coronavirus, local updates, and more.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.