Serving:
- Espresso
- Frappes
- Real Fruit Smoothie
- Specialty drinks
- Breakfast Burritos (Fresh Made)
- Biscuits and Gravy (Fresh daily)
- Specialty Bagels (Only available here)
- Custom Seasonal Jumbo Cookies
- PLUS: a large variety of Muffins, Cake Pops and more!
914 W. Main St., Grangeville ID
208-507-3765
Open: Monday-Friday 6 a.m. -3:30 p.m.; Saturday 6:30 a.m. - 2 p.m.; Sunday 7 a.m. - 2 p.m.
2019 & 2020 Winner of Best Coffee and Best Customer Service.
Find on Facebook.
