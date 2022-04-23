Sunrise Espresso 2022 photo

L-R: Hannah Baker, Chelsea Dannar, Alison Stahl (owner), Emily Runyon and Krystal Palmer.

 Contributed photo

Offering:

  • Espresso
  • Frappes
  • Real fruit smoothie
  • Specialty drinks
  • Breakfast Burritos (Fresh Made)
  • Biscuits and Gravy(Fresh daily)
  • Specialty Bagels (Only available here)
  • Custom Seasonal Jumbo Cookies
  • A large variety of Muffins, Cake Pops, and more.

Open Monday-Friday, 6 a.m.-3:30 p.m.; Saturday 6:30 a.m.-2 p.m.; closed on Sunday.

914 W. Main St. Grangeville, ID

Call 208-507-3765

Voted Best Coffee and Best Customer Service 3 years in a row!

