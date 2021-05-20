Syringa Hospital and Clinics staff 2021 photo

Our providers and staff are dedicated to providing you the quality healthcare experience you deserve.

  • Hospital - 208-983-1700
  • Primary Care Clinic - 208-983-8590
  • Clinic Pharmacy - 208-494-3050
  • Therapy Services - 208-983-1873
  • Kooskia Clinic - 208-926-4776

www.syringahospital.org

