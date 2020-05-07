Syringa Hospital Auxiliary Thrift Shop is located on Highway 95 in Grangeville next to the Depot. The Thrift Store is volunteer driven and contributes to Syringa Hospital projects, and many community organizations. We welcome and appreciate your donations and patronage and are happy to provide a tax receipt upon request. If you would like to volunteer your time and enjoy the camaraderie of this dedicated group, please contact Kristi Brooks at 983-3899.
The store hours are: Tuesday and Thursday 10:00 AM - 4:00 PM. Saturday 10:00 AM - 1:00 PM.
