Syringa Hospital Auxiliary Thrift Shop

Front row: Althea Schuerman, Anne Carlson, Rosella DeHaas, Shirley Lane, Judy Wayenberg, Sally Nolan, Kathy Carpenter, Louise Hawker. Middle row: Betty Nafziger, Susan Green, Sue Kurruck, Norma Bruegeman, Tammy Drew, Marilyn Smith, Curtis Hallman. Back row: Jo Hardy, Leslie Warden, Ranee King, Powell Brooks, Tammy Barclay, Linda Arnzen, Kristi Brooks. Not pictured: Chris Agee, Linda Beitelspacher, Alexa Bird, Ann Chapman, Sheanna Cook, Helen Egland, Yvonne Falk, Jackie Forsmann, Janice Grumley, Sandra Lewis, Josephine Schacher, Barb Schmidt, Dawn Schoo, Shirley Solberg, Ruth Vrieling, Sydney Yuncevich.

Syringa Hospital Auxiliary Thrift Shop is located on Highway 95 in Grangeville next to the Depot. The Thrift Store is volunteer driven and contributes to Syringa Hospital projects and many community organizations.

We welcome and appreciate your donations and patronage and are happy to provide a tax receipt upon request. If you would like to volunteer your time and enjoy the camaraderie of this dedicated group, please contact Kristi Brooks at 208-983-3899.

Donations can be dropped off anytime and put into our after-hours drop box if the store is not open.

