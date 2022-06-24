Wellness services include: Diabetes management, chronic care management, vaccinations, annual wellness visits, endoscopy, obstetrics, behavioral health, therapy services, financial assistance and counseling, Medicare benefits counseling, pharmacy, prescription assistance and more.
Barry Smith, DO provides full time general surgery in your local hospital.
Call Syringa Primary Care Clinic to schedule your appointment now at 208-983-8590
“We are so fortunate to have Dr. Smith join our medical staff. After years of referring patients to him in Lewiston, they can now have surgery right here in their own community hospital.” - Matthew Told, DO, Chief Medical Officer
Hospital - 208-983-1700
Primary Care Clinic - 208-983-8590
Therapy Services - 208-983-1873
Kooskia Clinic - 208-926-4776
Join Team Syringa, one of Idaho County’s largest employers. SHC offers a competitive salary and enjoyable work environment to its employees, plus a generous benefit package. Find your best fit opportunity on our website! www.syringahospital.org
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.