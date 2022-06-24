Syringa Hospital 2022 photo
Wellness services include: Diabetes management, chronic care management, vaccinations, annual wellness visits, endoscopy, obstetrics, behavioral health, therapy services, financial assistance and counseling, Medicare benefits counseling, pharmacy, prescription assistance and more.

Barry Smith, DO provides full time general surgery in your local hospital.

Call Syringa Primary Care Clinic to schedule your appointment now at 208-983-8590

“We are so fortunate to have Dr. Smith join our medical staff. After years of referring patients to him in Lewiston, they can now have surgery right here in their own community hospital.” - Matthew Told, DO, Chief Medical Officer

Hospital - 208-983-1700

Primary Care Clinic - 208-983-8590

Therapy Services - 208-983-1873

Kooskia Clinic - 208-926-4776

Join Team Syringa, one of Idaho County’s largest employers. SHC offers a competitive salary and enjoyable work environment to its employees, plus a generous benefit package. Find your best fit opportunity on our website! www.syringahospital.org

