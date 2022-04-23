Special thanks to the many volunteers, employees, donors, and customers who have been part of the Syringa Thrift Store family over the last 20 years! More than $800,000 has been raised for our community hospital!

The Thrift Store is open Tuesday and Thursday, 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.; and Saturday, 10 a.m. – 1 p.m.

105 US 95 North, Grangeville, ID

Donations may be dropped off 24 hours a day.

Currently volunteering and working at the thrift store are in alphabetical order: Chris Agee, Linda Arnzen, Bonnie Austin, Tammy Barclay, Sherry Bierhaus, Alexa Bird, Norma Bruegeman, Anne Carlson, Kathy Carpenter, Bettie Cox, Rosella DeHaas, Tammy Drew, Helen Egland, Yvonne Falk, Alex Fiske, Brianna Gill, Dana Greig, Ranee King, Toni Kinny, Scott Kurruk, Sue Kurruk, Pete Lane, Shirley Lane, Sandra Lewis, Kerry McCulley, Betty Nafziger, Sally Nolan, Molly Olson, Tammi Pierce, Makayla Roberts, Gayla Sargent, Josephine Schacher, Althea Schuerman, Marilyn Smith, Shirley Solberg, Leslie Warden, Judy Wayenberg, Sydney Yuncevich and Manager Kristi Brooks.

