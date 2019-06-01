Tabitha's Barber Shop, located at 118 W. Main St., Grangeville, ID, offers haircuts with massage. Call 208-451-5590. Open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 9 a.m. to noon on Saturdays. Closed the third Saturday of every month.
