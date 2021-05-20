Tabitha's Barber Shop 2021 photo

Premium quality service. Offering haircuts with massage. 

Hours: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Tues.-Fri.; 9 a.m.–Noon Sat. *3rd Saturday of every month closed.

118 W. Main St., Grangeville

208-451-5590

