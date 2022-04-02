Tabitha's Barbershop 2022 photo

Lorie Wilson, barber.

 Contributed photo

Open Tuesday-Friday, 9 a.m.-5 p.m.

118 W Main, Grangeville, ID

Offering a haircut with a massage.

Call: 208-451-5590

