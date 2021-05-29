Tackett’s Saw Service, Inc. 2021 photo

Tracy Sharp, Dan Tackett and Wyatt.

Tackett's Saw Service is located at 845 E. Main in Grangeville and is owned by Dan Tackett and Tracy Sharp. We sell and service brand name recreation and work products you’ve grown to trust including: HONDA and STIHL. Check out our huge inventory of ATVs, motorcycles, snowmobiles, chain saws, blowers, weed eaters, power equipment, generators and all the accessories to go along with them.

Business hours are Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. - 5:30 p.m., and Saturdays from 8 a.m. to noon. Phone today at 208-983-0491.

Your support is needed now more than ever
Help support your local news

Local news sources need your help. Stay in the know on Coronavirus, local updates, and more.

Load comments