Located in Grangeville on 845 E. Main. Owned by Dan Tackett and Tracy Sharp.
Servicing and selling brand names, including: Honda, Stihl and Husqvarna.
Check out the large inventory of ATVs, snowmobiles, motorcycles, chain saws, blowers, weed eaters, power equipment, generators and all the accessories to go with them.
Open: Monday-Friday 8 a.m. - 5 p.m.; Saturdays 8 a.m. - noon.
Call: 208-983-0491
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.