TerraClear photo

Back: Ryan Frei, Isabelle Butterfield, Josh Frei and Cliff Holmgren. Front: Thayne Kollmorgen, Dick Haener and Heidi Lindsley. Not pictured: Jeremy Haney.

 Contributed photo

Picking rock is hard work. We make it easy.

TerraClear is developing an end-to-end solution for automating rock clearance.

Contact us at 425-274-2905, www.terraclear.com or info@terraclear.com

Your support is needed now more than ever
Help support your local news

Local news sources need your help. Stay in the know on Coronavirus, local updates, and more.

Load comments