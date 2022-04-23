The Habit

Serving:

  • Coffee
  • Espresso
  • Teas,
  • Breakfast
  • Lunch
  • Pastries

Our meeting room can be reserved for informal get-togethers, parties and meetings. Please call to check availability and reserve your space.

406 King St. Cottonwood, ID

Call 208-507-2745

Your support is needed now more than ever
Help support your local news

Local news sources need your help. Stay in the know on Coronavirus, local updates, and more.

Load comments